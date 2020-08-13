Vancouver Coastal Health warns of coronavirus exposure at IVY Lounge in Trump hotel

Send this page to someone via email

Health authorities have warned of new potential exposures to the coronavirus in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited IVY Lounge at the Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver between 10 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 were potentially exposed to the virus and should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Fraser Health warned staff at the Cactus Club Cafe on 120 Street in Delta of a possible exposure on Aug. 5 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced several new or expanded exposures Wednesday, including one at Levels nightclub.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of the virus, two of them epi-linked — the highest since April 25.

The majority of the new cases involve young people in Metro Vancouver.

More than 1,900 people are in isolation due to potential exposures.

B.C Premier John Horgan hinted Wednesday that the province could get tougher on those flouting existing regulations.

— With files from Simon Little