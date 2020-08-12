Coronavirus exposure reported on 2 nights at Vancouver nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

People who visited a Vancouver nightclub on two nights last week are being notified of a coronavirus exposure.

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited Levels Nightclub on Aug. 4 and Aug. 7 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. were potentially exposed to the virus, and should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Province announces new restrictions as active COVID-19 cases grow

“The possible exposures listed on the site are believed to be low risk, but we’re asking anyone who was at Levels Nightclub on those days to self-monitor themselves for symptoms,” said the health authority in a bulletin Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear if the exposure involved staff members or customers.

Global News has requested comment from Levels Nightclub.

Levels Nightclub took to Instagram on Tuesday to tell the public it was closing for 48 hours for professional cleaning, but does not mention any possible exposures.

“Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the downtown Vancouver area and closures of other establishments in our industry we felt it necessary to also shut down for 48 hours as we have the club professionally cleaned,” wrote club operators.

“At Levels your safety is our top priority and we are not comfortable opening our doors to our customers and our staff unless we feel we can do so without putting anyone at a greater risk.”

It was not immediately clear what pandemic safety protocols are in place at the club.

The club does not feature a COVID-19 safety plan on its website.

However, in a Facebook post announcing the club’s reopening on June 25, operators said it was taking customers by reservation only, with a six-person maximum. The club said it was taking guests’ temperatures upon entry and offering masks and gloves upon request.

New COVID-19 rules at B.C. bars and nightclubs impact entertainment events

The website does list several upcoming events, including “Club Mumbai,” “Neon Fridays,” “Social Saturdays” and “Asian Tuesday” with the option to book a place on the guest list and table service.

The province toughened its public health order to nightclubs in July.

New regulations include the requirement for all patrons to remain seated, remain at a two metre distance where not separated by a barriers, and refrain from self-service of alcohol.

The order also banned dance floors, jam sessions and open mic nights.

During events, establishments are also required to collect the names and phone numbers of every patron.

Nightclubs are scheduled to reopen during the fourth and final phase of the province’s restart plan, which will occur when there is a wide distribution of a vaccine, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

However, health officials have permitted them to operate as pubs or restaurants hosting small events with food and limited seating.