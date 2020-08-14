Menu

Economy

New B.C. rules forcing fuel companies to reveal how prices set take effect

By Simon Little Global News
B.C.’s new gas price reporting rules take effect
B.C.'s new gas price reporting rules take effect

New regulations aimed at “pulling back the curtain” on B.C.’s gasoline market took effect Friday.

Under the new rules, companies that import, buy, store or distribute gas or diesel products to retailers will need to collect and begin reporting data to the B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) in October.

Read more: B.C. gas price inquiry: No collusion, but unexplained price difference costing $490M per year

The data includes “detailed information on fuel imports, storage capacity, bulk sales and wholesale prices,” according to the energy ministry.

B.C.’s NDP government passed legislation to to make the reports mandatory last fall, after a BCUC report found an unexplained 13 cent per litre premium on the price of fuel in southern B.C.

Why gas prices are still high in Metro Vancouver during COVID-19 oubreak
Why gas prices are still high in Metro Vancouver during COVID-19 oubreak

The report suggested the higher prices was due to a lack of competition in the market, and were costing British Columbians close to half a billion dollars per year.

Read more: Should B.C. regulate the price of gas? Economist says it’s the antidote to oil industry ‘gouging’

“All of these steps are taken as we pull back the curtain on secrecy and keep companies publicly accountable for unfair markups and cost increases that cannot be explained,” said Energy Minister Bruce Ralston, Friday.

“This will help us to bring fairness and transparency to the price B.C. drivers pay at the gas pump.”

Read more: B.C. passes law to force oil companies to reveal how gas prices are set

But critics aren’t so sure.

The opposition BC Liberals said the regulation will do nothing to bring gas prices down, calling instead for the government to cut fuel taxes.

NDP government tables “transparency” legislation on gas prices
NDP government tables “transparency” legislation on gas prices

Gas price analyst Dan McTeague had a similar critique.

READ MORE: Gas price inquiry questions whether B.C. is a ‘functioning competitive market’

“We may be cheering today and saying, ‘Let’s go after those folks and they’re doing us in,'” he said.

“What happens, though, if it does reveal (that) for the better part of the past few years, it’s your own government policies that are contributing mightily to that mystery 13 cents? It’s going to be a massive and colossal disappointment for the government.”

The BCUC will publish the data and information on the factors that influence gas prices at a new website, gaspricesbc.ca.

GasGas pricevancouver gas priceBC gas pricePrice Regulationbc fuel price regulationfuel price transparency actgas price law
