B.C. gas price inquiry: No collusion, but unexplained price difference costing $490M per year

An inquiry by the B.C. Utilities Commission into B.C. gas prices has found that there is a “significant unexplained difference” of about 13 cents per litre in the price of gas in southern B.C. compared to the rest of the Pacific Northwest.

“The prices in the Metro Vancouver area are higher by an unexplained 13 cents per litre, and they’re higher than they would be expected under more competitive conditions, and the higher price differentials cannot be explained by economic theory or justified by known factors in the market,” said BCUC chair and CEO David Morton.

“We didn’t look at the taxes, we removed the taxes and we looked at the portion of the price that doesn’t include taxes … and then from that we determined the 13 cent unexplained difference.”

The BCUC report added that B.C.’s wholesale gas market is “not truly competitive” with high levels of market concentration and high barriers to entry, with retail prices that can be controlled by just five refiner-marketers.

Despite this, the review found there was no evidence to suggest collusion among retail operators or cartel behaviour.

It also opened the door to possible regulation of gas prices in B.C., which it said could “potentially reduce the wholesale and/or retail margins to what is earned in comparable jurisdictions and reduce price volatility.”

Differential costing B.C. drivers half a billion dollars per year

According to the BCUC, gas prices in northern B.C. are generally set by the Edmonton wholesale market, while prices in southern B.C. are determined by the Pacific Northwest Spot Market — even though B.C. imports just three per cent of its fuel from south of the border.

It said prior to 2015, those B.C. wholesale prices tracked generally with prices in the rest of Canada, but that in the last four years those prices have diverged by about 20 cents.

Seven cents of that could be explained, it found.

But even after ruling out inflation, foreign exchange, the higher cost of crude, Trans Mountain pipeline constraints, retailers’ higher costs and the increased cost of the BC Low Carbon Fuel Standard, a remaining difference of 13 cents in southern B.C. and six cents in northern B.C. could not be explained.

“Given the differential of 13 cpl in southern BC and 6 cpl in northern BC we estimate that applying an average 10 cpl differential to all gasoline sold in BC consumers paid approximately $490 million per year more than they otherwise would have paid,” states the report.

The report further stated that it could not find a specific trigger in 2015 to explain the divergence in prices.

The panel has now recommended a one-month comment period on the findings for inquiry participants to submit further evidence.

The NDP government tasked the regulator with the probe back in May, as the province was in the grips of record-high prices at the pump.

The commission was asked to look at market factors underpinning both wholesale and retail prices and to look at price fluctuations along with the possibility of price fixing or gouging.

Premier John Horgan said the goal was to have the regulator develop a “common set of facts” about the fuel market.

Under the inquiry’s terms of reference, the BCUC had the power to compel oil companies to explain prices, however several major producers resisted sharing information about refining and retail margins, citing “competitive sensitivity.”

Representatives for those companies also testified during a four-day public hearing that helped inform the final report.

The hearing heard those companies deny any collusion or price-setting between them, arguing that stiff competition was a major factor that contributed to price fluctuations.

The regulator was also prevented from reviewing the role of government policies or taxes, which amount to as much as 40 cents per litre in some parts of B.C.

That exception has drawn criticism from the opposition BC Liberals and groups like the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which have called on the government to slash gas taxes.

