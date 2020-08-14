Coronavirus: Burlington mask bylaw now includes condos and apartments

Send this page to someone via email

Next week, Burlington residents will be required to wear masks in common areas of condominiums and apartment buildings, according to the city.

“We listened to our residents who have been requesting additional protections for public areas in condos and apartments. We need to use every tool we have to keep our community safe wherever they are,” Mayor Marianne Meed Ward said in a statement on Friday

The city amended its bylaw this week and says the move is in an effort to “expand protections” and reduce the spread of COVID-19, and amends a previous order that will now be in effect Jan. 31, 2021.

Read more: Toronto makes masks mandatory in common areas of residential buildings

Burlington’s temporary bylaw came into effect on July 20 after a vote from city council.

Story continues below advertisement

The bylaw is generally consistent with Hamilton’s mask bylaw and includes individuals or organizations that are responsible for the operation of businesses or facilities with enclosed (indoor) space open to the public.

The measure applies to retail stores, malls, restaurants, bars, recreational facilities, indoor places of worship, museums and other event spaces.

Exemptions are for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons including mental health concerns, children under the age of five and other reasonable accommodations.

The bylaw also permits the temporary removal of a mask or face covering when receiving services, having a meal or engaging in athletic or fitness activity. The bylaw does not apply to child care facilities and schools, employee-only areas and areas that are not enclosed

Toronto City Council passed their new bylaw making the wearing of face masks mandatory in common areas of condo and apartment buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

That law, which took effect on Aug. 5, requires building owners to have a policy in place that ensures people wear masks in places like lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms.

Halton Region reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both of them from Burlington. The region has 937 total cases since the pandemic began, with 854 confirmed positive and 83 probable cases.

Burlington has had 197 total coronavirus cases, and currently has nine active cases in the city.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Aug. 14, with 12 the result of an outbreak at an institution.

The region has no institutional outbreaks as of Friday, and 31 active cases with the virus.

Hamilton reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

On Friday, Hamilton public health reported six new COVID-19 cases. The city’s overall case count since the pandemic began stands at 931, with 851 resolved cases.

There were no new reported deaths on Friday. The city has 45 total coronavirus-related deaths with 34 connected to an institutional outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and 35 active cases.

Public health says 47 per cent of the city’s new cases in past 10 days are from people under 30.

Niagara Region reports 1 new COVID-19 case

Niagara public health reported one more coronavirus case on Friday. The region has 909 total cases, with 38 of them active.

The region has no new deaths and 64 overall dead connected to COVID-19.

The region has six outbreaks with two at institutions — Garden City Manor long-term care home in St. Catharines and R.H. Lawson Eventide Home in Niagara Falls.

The remaining four outbreaks are community outbreaks, according to public health.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has 151 total confirmed cases as of Aug. 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The county still has five deaths, with 139 total resolved cases.

The region has no institutional outbreaks and says there are currently seven active cases.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday. Overall, since the pandemic began in March, the region has seen 467 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say 415 of those patients have since recovered. There are 20 active cases as of Aug. 14.

The two counties have 32 deaths between then with 27 connected to Anson Place Care Centre in Hagersville.