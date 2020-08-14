Ontario reports 92 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 40,459

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 40,459.

Friday’s case count remains under the 100 mark and also includes numbers not reported by Toronto Public Health to Ontario on Thursday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,788 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 36,772 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 83 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 30 new cases and Peel Region with 17 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

The number of vented patients has declined to single digits, with nine Ontarians on ventilators. ICU admissions have also declined. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 14, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,876 people are male — an increase of 49 cases.

21,294 people are female — an increase of 46 cases.

2,467 people are 19 and under — an increase of 11 cases.

12,497 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 38 cases.

12,134 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 22 cases.

7,305 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 17 cases.

6,051 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,528,403 tests so far for the virus. This is up 30,137 tests from the previous day. There are 35,426 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 41 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by two from the previous day), with 17 patients in an intensive care unit (down by three) and nine patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 14 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 33 active cases among staff.

