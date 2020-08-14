Toronto strip club worker tests positive for coronavirus, 550 potentially exposed to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says about 550 individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a worker at a downtown strip club tested positive for the virus.

The local public health unit said the employee works at the Brass Rail Tavern, an adult entertainment club, on Yonge Street, south of Bloor Street.

The employee had four shifts at the beginning of August:

August 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

August 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

August 7 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

August 8 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

TPH noted there was no risk to anyone attending the strip club out of these dates and times.

People who provided their name and contact information as part of the contact tracing log were contacted by the local public health unit.

“As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period.”