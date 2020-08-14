Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Toronto strip club worker tests positive for coronavirus, 550 potentially exposed to COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo of the Brass Rail Tavern in Toronto.
A photo of the Brass Rail Tavern in Toronto. Google Streetview

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says about 550 individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a worker at a downtown strip club tested positive for the virus.

The local public health unit said the employee works at the Brass Rail Tavern, an adult entertainment club, on Yonge Street, south of Bloor Street.

The employee had four shifts at the beginning of August:

  • August 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
  • August 5 from 8:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.
  • August 7 from 9:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.
  • August 8 from 7:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

TPH noted there was no risk to anyone attending the strip club out of these dates and times.

Trending Stories

People who provided their name and contact information as part of the contact tracing log were contacted by the local public health unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Toronto Public HealthStrip ClubCOVID-19 ExposureBrass Rail TavernBrass Rail Tavern strip clubToronto gentleman's clubToronto strip club
Flyers
More weekly flyers