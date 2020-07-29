Toronto makes masks mandatory in common areas of residential buildings

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto City Council has passed a new bylaw making the wearing of face masks mandatory in common areas of condo and apartment buildings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new law, set to take effect next Wednesday, requires building owners to have a policy in place that ensures people wear masks in places like lobbies, elevators and laundry rooms. Signs must also be posted.

“The strengthened safety measure responds to concerns that the opportunity for more close contact, especially in indoor settings, will result in more virus spread,” City officials said in a news release.

The law doesn’t apply to children under the age of 2 and those who have medical reasons for not wearing a mask.

“This measure for masks and face coverings in common areas in apartments and condos was strongly recommended by our public health professionals,” Mayor John Tory said.

“Many buildings have already done this voluntarily but we have heard from tenants and condo dwellers asking for this measure to be mandated.”

