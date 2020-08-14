Menu

City of London extends temporary Dundas Street closure hours for vehicles

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 5:38 pm
The City of London has extended closure hours for traffic on Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington Streets.
The City of London has extended closure hours for traffic on Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington Streets. City of London

The City of London is making adjustments to vehicle-permitted hours on Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington streets during the weekends.

Starting Friday, vehicle traffic will not be allowed to go east or west along Dundas Street between Talbot and Wellington streets during these times:

  • Between Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.
  • Between Saturday at 4 p.m. and Monday at 5 a.m. This includes all day Sunday.

Read more: ‘Construction Dollars Program’ set to support core-area businesses: City of London

The city says the area has become a pedestrian and cycling shared space on weekends.

The changes will also “provide visitors (with) more space for physical distancing, and to support economic recovery,” said Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer.

Temporary loading zones in the area will also be adjusted.

The intersections on Dundas Street at both Clarence and Richmond streets will remain open for traffic travelling north and south.

Read more: London, Ont., offering free 2-hour downtown parking amid coronavirus pandemic, construction season

