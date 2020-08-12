‘Construction Dollars Program’ set to support core-area businesses: City of London

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London has launched a “Core Area Construction Dollars Program” to thank customers for supporting businesses Downtown and in Old East Village.

Londoners visiting Downtown and Old East have the chance to receive Construction Dollars.

The dollars are in coupon amounts of $5, $10 and $20, and can be received through customer giveaways, contests, or promotions. You can then use the dollars at participating businesses in downtown cores of the city.

READ MORE: London, Ont., offers free 2-hour downtown parking amid coronavirus pandemic, construction season

“COVID-19 has put pressure on all London businesses,” said Jim Yanchula, manager of downtown projects and business relations with the city of London.

“This program is designed to give people an added reason to visit the businesses that are in the heart of our city.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Core Area Construction Dollars Program is in part of the city’s efforts to help local businesses re-open their doors following pandemic-related closures.

“The Construction Dollars program provides a great incentive to explore the truly unique businesses downtown,” said Downtown London BIA executive director Barbara Maly. “We encourage all Londoners to explore our community and to hit our bricks because small is the new mall.”

The four-year pilot program is being funded through the City’s Core Area Action Plan, to support the core and generate new growth.

READ MORE: City of London gears up for construction on 3 downtown cycling projects

“Construction Dollars are another great reason to eat, shop and play in Old East Village. There has never been a more important time to support OEV’s entrepreneurs,” said Old East Village BIA Manager Jen Pastorius.

The program, in partnership through the BIAs, is estimated to provide close to $100,000 to the local economy each year, encouraging customers to shop, dine and experience the core.

Orange “Construction Dollars” signs are set to be in windows to indicate a business is offering and accepting the dollars.

The Downtown London and Old East Village websites also contain a full list of participating businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

You can also follow #DIGOEV on social media to learn more and stay up to date with the city-run initiative.