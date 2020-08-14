Canadiens head coach Claude Julien on his way home to Montreal after coronary procedure

Send this page to someone via email

The head coach of the Montreal Canadiens is heading home Friday after he was hospitalized with chest pain in Toronto, where the Habs are facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

In a statement, the team said Claude Julien will rest at home after a coronary artery stent at St. Michael’s Hospital Thursday.

“Doctors expect a full recovery,” the Canadiens said.

Julien, 60, experienced chest pains Wednesday night and he was taken to hospital by ambulance. Tests were carried out Thursday to determine the cause of his condition.

General manager Marc Bergevin said Thursday he doesn’t expect Julien will be back behind the bench for the rest of the series. Associate coach Kirk Muller will take over in the meantime.

The Canadiens said Julien thanks the staff at St. Michael’s Hospital and those who sent well wishes.

The Habs won their qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins to make it to the round of 16. They trail the Flyers 1-0 in the first round, with Game 2 set for Friday afternoon.

— With files from the Canadian Press