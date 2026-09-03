Beleaguered Rogers Stadium suffers Toronto storm damage

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The beleaguered Rogers Stadium suffered “significant” damage after a powerful storm swept through Toronto on Wednesday evening.

Photos of the open-air Downsview Park stadium show blue bleachers strewn across partially collapsed grandstands.

The sign outside the open-air venue also looked to be damaged, partially stripped of its red cover.

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Live Nation Canada, which operates the stadium, said the venue sustained “significant damage” but no one was hurt. It did not immediately provide details about the extent of the damage.

It’s the latest setback for a stadium beset by issues since it opened last summer.

Live Nation said it would make adjustments after concertgoers initially complained the 50,000-person venue seemed ill-prepared to handle crowds and local officials raised noise complaints.

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The venue last hosted a show on Aug. 23 for K-pop superstars BTS and is next scheduled to welcome AC/DC on Sept. 16.

Wednesday’s storm walloped Toronto with strong winds and dumped more than 100 millimetres of rain on some hard-hit neighbourhoods, prompting widespread power outages and flooding.