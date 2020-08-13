India Night in Regina postponed over safety concerns surrounding coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Considered one of the largest annual fundraisers in Regina, India Night is being postponed until 2021 due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Cultural Connections Regina, India Night fund raises for local charities and brings in about $100,000 on average per event.

This year’s recipient was going to be the North Central Family Centre who were going to put the money towards its after school prevention programs such as its anti-bullying and leadership classes.

NCFC was among many charities who applied to be the recipient of funds raised during India Night.

“Our mandate is to help grass root charities, locally, and help them raise their profile, create awareness for the charities and to raise funds,” said Renu Kapoor, CCR chairperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know the charity (NCFC) is in dire need of some funds right now.”

Kapoor ,who has been in close contact with NCFC over the past few years, said the funds are crucial to keeping the centre open, especially with school coming back in the fall.

Read more: Hospitals of Regina Foundation fundraising to help fight coronavirus

Although the event is postponed, some money has already been raised through local sponsors and will be provided to NCFC right away.

“We are going to release some money for them in September,” Kapoor said.

“If they don’t get any money, they cannot operate this year. We’re going to sit down together and go from there.”

India Night will now take place on Oct. 2, 2021. For more information regarding event visit the Cultural Connections Regina website.

Global News has reached out the NCFC and will update the article when we hear back.

1:54 Summer staycation: How Sask. is faring for provincial tourism Summer staycation: How Sask. is faring for provincial tourism