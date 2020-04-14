Regina dog rescue fundraising efforts halted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

While dog fostering and adoptions might be up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some animal rescues are still struggling to pay the bills.

CC RezQs, a non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes stray dogs from First Nations and rural communities, relies solely on donations and fundraisers.

But in the age of social-distancing and self-isolation, those fundraisers aren’t possible.

“We don’t have a facility, we just use a foster-home system,” said Cady Shaw, CC RezQs co-founder.

“Our way of getting out and raising money, meeting the public [and] getting the public to meet our dogs has all been taken away, essentially.”

Typically, April is its biggest month for fundraising, bringing in close to $15,000, according to the rescue.

Shaw said most of the money covers vet bills, which can cost several thousands of dollars in some cases.

“We have cases, especially around this time of year, where dogs are having run-ins with porcupines,” Shaw said.

“[Dogs] are out and about more because it’s warming up, so they’re getting hit by cars. There’s a lot of these terrible things that can be happening.”

While it’s already spent $50,000 in vet bills this year, Shaw said the rescue isn’t “drowning as of yet.”

“It’s always something we need to think about and worry about,” Shaw said.

CC RezQs is still accepting donations, including new or gently-used items, dog food and money for vet bills.

Shaw said people can donate directly to Lakewood Animal Hospital to help pay for existing and future bills.

CC RezQs will focus on online fundraisers.

Information can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

