Rescued puppies recovering from parvovirus, CC RezQs accepting donations

A highly contagious virus is wreaking havoc on a non-profit Regina organization focused on rescuing, rehabbing and rehoming stray dogs in Saskatchewan.

CC RezQs Regina is dealing with parvovirus, an infectious gastrointestinal illness in puppies, young dogs or any unvaccinated dog.

“We’ve had puppies from three different litters come into care and test positive for parvovirus. Five have ended up in clinic here at Lakewood Animal Hospital… There are more at home trying to fight,” said Stephanie Senger, a medical and vet care co-ordinator for CC RezQs Regina.

Of the five puppies, one died, three returned to foster care and one is still at the vet.

“(Parvovirus) causes serious and significant vomiting and diarrhea issues that can in some instances lead to death,” said Dr. Marilyn Sthamann, a veterinarian at Lakewood Animal Hospital.

CC RezQs has had blood donations from dogs to gather serum, which is used to help boost the puppies’ immunity.

“They have so many antibodies that can help the puppies boost their immune systems because they have lacking systems because they haven’t had vaccines yet,” Senger explained.

Brad Balfour’s dog, Marley, carried the virus about eight years ago after being rescued from a garbage dump in northern Saskatchewan.

He volunteered Marley to give blood.

“It’s certainly rewarding to know that she is able to give back and that everything we went through has paid off,” Balfour said.

Balfour has fostered more than 100 dogs from CC RezQs, so when Marley came through the door for the donation, Senger said it wasn’t a surprise.

The cost of care for each infected puppy is about $1,000. If you would like to help, CC RezQs is accepting donations and can be reached through its Facebook page.