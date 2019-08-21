Shelter dog chosen for Disney’s live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’

They say every dog has his day — and Monte the shelter dog just had a very good day.

The two-year-old terrier mix has been chosen from a dog shelter in Phoenix, Ariz., to play the Tramp in Disney‘s upcoming live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Monte’s rags-to-riches Disney story dates back to last year, when he was transferred to the HALO Animal Rescue shelter in Phoenix from another shelter in Las Cruces, N.M.

“It’s our pleasure to help out our neighbours in New Mexico,” HALO tweeted on Tuesday. “We still have a working relationship with them in fact to help dogs like Monte get adopted. And now he’s a star!”

Shelter staff told local station CBS 5 that Monte is a friendly and loving dog who enjoys lots of attention.

Producers for the upcoming Disney series visited the shelter earlier this summer and selected Monte to play the Tramp in the upcoming series. Actor Justin Theroux will provide the character’s voice.

“We have a celebrity dog in our midst!” HALO Animal Rescue wrote on Facebook last week, along with a photo of Monte and his co-star, a cocker spaniel named Rose.

“His adopters say he’s been such a good boy and loving life,” the shelter wrote. “We are all so happy for him and can’t wait to check out the movie when it comes out!”

Tessa Thompson will be the voice of Lady.

Lady and the Tramp is slated to debut with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service on Nov. 12.