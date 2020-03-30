Hospitals of Regina Foundation fundraising to help fight coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation is raising money to help fight the novel coronavirus and deal with the increasing demand on Saskatchewan’s health-care resources.

Money raised for the COVID-19 Emergency Fund will go towards supporting the needs of hospitals during the pandemic, in co-ordination with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

In a press release, the foundation said Regina’s hospitals are facing “never before seen” challenges and it’s only just beginning.

“During these difficult times, the foundation continues to carry out its work supporting our medical teams and our hospitals, which is becoming more critical by the day,” said Dino Sophocleous, HRF president and CEO.

“Now, more than ever, our doctors, nurses and health care workers are counting on us to support them in their fight against COVID-19.”

Since its inception in 1987, the HRF has raised $200 million to support the work of medical teams and patients in Regina and southern Saskatchewan.

To donate, visit the foundation’s website.

