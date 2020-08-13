Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Newest confirmed case is 100th in Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
A new case of coronavirus on Thursday is the 100th case for Peterborough Public Health.
The 100th case of the novel coronavirus in the Peterborough area was reported on Thursday afternoon.

After reporting Wednesday that all of its 99 cases were resolved, Peterborough Public Health reported one new case in its update issued at 4:13 p.m.

That new case is the 100th in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The last new coronavirus case was reported on Aug. 2.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of complications due to COVID-19.

The health unit reports more than 22, 900 people have been tested for the virus — an additional 200 since Wednesday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

