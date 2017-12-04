Menu

Crime

Charges laid in fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Charges have been laid in connection to a fatal collision that claimed the life of Ashten Fick.
OPP say they have laid charges in a recent Ingersoll crash that claimed the life of a young mother.

The fatal collision took place on July 31, at the intersection of Thames and Charles streets.

According to police, the mother was pushing a stroller across the street when she was struck by an oncoming transport truck.

Ashten Elizabeth Fick, 22, of Ingersoll, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later was pronounced dead.

The baby in the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while Fick’s three-year-old child was not physically injured in the crash.

Trending Stories

Ingersoll residents gathered in the small park on the northwest corner of Thames and Charles streets on the night of Aug. 5 for a candlelight vigil to honour the life of Fick.

Read more: Candlelit vigil to honour 22-year-old Ingersoll mother fatally struck by transport truck

Police say they have now laid charges against a 23-year-old, who was unidentified.

The accused is facing charges of careless driving and failure to stop at an accident causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Woodstock court at a later date.

