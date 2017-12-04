Charges laid in fatal pedestrian collision in Ingersoll

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have laid charges in a recent Ingersoll crash that claimed the life of a young mother.

The fatal collision took place on July 31, at the intersection of Thames and Charles streets.

According to police, the mother was pushing a stroller across the street when she was struck by an oncoming transport truck.

Ashten Elizabeth Fick, 22, of Ingersoll, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later was pronounced dead.

The baby in the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while Fick’s three-year-old child was not physically injured in the crash.

Ingersoll residents gathered in the small park on the northwest corner of Thames and Charles streets on the night of Aug. 5 for a candlelight vigil to honour the life of Fick.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they have now laid charges against a 23-year-old, who was unidentified.

The accused is facing charges of careless driving and failure to stop at an accident causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Woodstock court at a later date.