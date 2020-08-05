Candlelit vigil to honour 22-year-old Ingersoll mother fatally struck by transport truck

Send this page to someone via email

Ingersoll, Ont., residents will gather Wednesday night for a candlelit vigil to honour the life of 22-year-old Ashten Fick.

The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. in the small park on the northwest corner of Thames and Charles streets, the intersection where the tragedy occurred Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, the mother of three had been crossing the road around 1:30 p.m. with two of her children when she was struck by a transport truck.

Fick was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Her infant child, who she had been pushing in a stroller at the time, was also taken to hospital for minor injuries, while her three-year-old child wasn’t physically hurt, according to the Woodstock Sentinel-Review.

The collision remains under investigation by police, who did not have any updates to share on Wednesday.

An obituary for Fick, published Wednesday, described the 22-year-old as a kind and generous person with a vibrant spirit and infectious grin who would share “what little she had with those in need.”

“She loved potlucks, and her Timmies! Above all, she tried so hard to be the best mom to her children. And she’s a hero to her baby girl.”

Speaking to the Sentinel-Review, Destiny Fick said her cousin was a bubbly and colourful woman who loved being a mother.

“I want to make sure everyone knows how strong of a mother she was, what a fighter she’s always been, and that she cared about everyone. She was my hero,” she told the newspaper.

In the wake of the collision, the community has rallied around Fick’s loved ones.

A bench located steps from where Fick was fatally struck has been covered over the last five days with flowers, photographs, and other tributes as part of a makeshift memorial.

A GoFundMe has also been launched by Fick’s stepson to help the family cover funeral expenses, and a fund for the family has been set up by the local Foodland location that will run until the end of the week.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and have asked nearby businesses to check their video surveillance systems for possible footage.

Those with information are asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).