Ingersoll Ont., woman, 22, identified as victim in fatal in pedestrian-truck collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The OPP have identified the woman who was killed when she was struck by a truck in Ingersoll, Ont., last week.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the intersection of Thames and Charles streets.

Police say a pedestrian pushing a stroller was crossing the road when a transport truck hit her.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died.

She’s been identified as 22-year-old Ashten Elizabeth Fick of Ingersoll.

The baby in the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the truck was not injured, OPP say.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

1:59 10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision just east of Lindsay, Ont.: police 10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision just east of Lindsay, Ont.: police