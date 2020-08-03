Menu

Canada

Ingersoll Ont., woman, 22, identified as victim in fatal in pedestrian-truck collision: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted August 3, 2020 10:24 am
The baby in the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries, OPP say.
Don Mitchell / Global News

The OPP have identified the woman who was killed when she was struck by a truck in Ingersoll, Ont., last week.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to the intersection of Thames and Charles streets.

Police say a pedestrian pushing a stroller was crossing the road when a transport truck hit her.

Read more: Pedestrian with stroller fatally hit by truck in Ingersoll, Ont., baby taken to hospital

The pedestrian was taken to hospital where she later died.

She’s been identified as 22-year-old Ashten Elizabeth Fick of Ingersoll.

The baby in the stroller was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: 84-year-old struck by pickup truck in Ingersoll: OPP

The driver of the truck was not injured, OPP say.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

