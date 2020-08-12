Coronavirus: Peterborough Public Library to reopen Aug. 25

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Public Library will be gradually reopening its main branch on Aylmer Street for regular in-person service later this month.

It has been closed to the public since March and only offering curbside pickup due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and closures.

The curbside pickup program will end on Aug. 22 with the library reopening with reduced hours on Aug. 25.

The entire collection will be available to browse, pick up holds and check out.

All high-touch and shared-touch areas, such as play areas, study desks and meeting rooms, will remain closed.

Visitors will be able to enter and exit through the main Aylmer Street entrance only.

Up to 50 people will be permitted inside the facility at any time in accordance with the province’s guidelines for Stage 3 reopening.

The library is asking everyone who visits to be courteous of others and to keep their visit as brief as possible.

All visitors will be asked to self-screen for symptoms or contact for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask or face covering, if possible.

Plexiglass has been installed and all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Cleaning measures have been stepped up with additional hand sanitizing and physical distancing protocols in place.

All library material that has been touched will be placed in a three-day quarantine before being reshelved as it has been since curbside pickup started on June 3.

The new reduced hours are:

Sunday and Monday – closed

Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The DelaFosse Branch on Park Street South will remain closed.

