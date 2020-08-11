Coronavirus: Exposure warning issued for Catcus Club in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus has been issued for patrons of a downtown restaurant in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Interior Health said those who visited the Cactus Club bar on Water Street on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 5 p.m. and midnight, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health agency said recent testing allowed it to identify the weekend date.

People who were at the bar during those hours are being asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, and to get tested if they begin to show signs of infection.

Interior Health said public health contact tracing is underway, and that it will reach out if possible to those who have been exposed.

It added that testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

It noted that other milder symptoms may include:

Runny nose

Fatigue

Body aches

Diarrhea

Headache

Sore throat

Vomiting

Red eyes

Interior Health said there are now 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26. Further, 12 of those 161 cases are active and under isolation.

For more information on public exposures within the Interior Health region, click here.

