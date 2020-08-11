Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Exposure warning issued for Catcus Club in downtown Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 7:31 pm
Interior Health said those who visited the Cactus Club bar on Water Street on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 5 p.m. and midnight, may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Interior Health said those who visited the Cactus Club bar on Water Street on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 5 p.m. and midnight, may have been exposed to COVID-19. Google Maps

A warning of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus has been issued for patrons of a downtown restaurant in Kelowna.

On Tuesday, Interior Health said those who visited the Cactus Club bar on Water Street on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 5 p.m. and midnight, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The health agency said recent testing allowed it to identify the weekend date.

Read more: B.C. reports 46 new COVID-19 cases, 11 days with no new deaths

People who were at the bar during those hours are being asked to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, and to get tested if they begin to show signs of infection.

Interior Health said public health contact tracing is underway, and that it will reach out if possible to those who have been exposed.

Provincial government enlists ‘influencers’ in fight against coronavirus
Provincial government enlists ‘influencers’ in fight against coronavirus

It added that testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell

It noted that other milder symptoms may include:

  • Runny nose
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches
  • Diarrhea
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Vomiting
  • Red eyes

Interior Health said there are now 161 cases linked to Kelowna since June 26. Further, 12 of those 161 cases are active and under isolation.

For more information on public exposures within the Interior Health region, click here.

Coronavirus bad behavior warning from top B.C. health officials
Coronavirus bad behavior warning from top B.C. health officials
