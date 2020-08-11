Police arrest man after sexual assaults in Edmonton and St. Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police say they’ve arrested 43-year-old Michael Todd Schartner in relation to six alleged sexual assaults and believe there could be more victims.

According to EPS, between April and June 2020, officers received half a dozen reports of a man approaching women in northwest Edmonton and St. Albert, breaking eggs on their heads and sometimes groping them.

Investigators say in one case, the man was allegedly wearing rubber breasts over his clothing.

Schartner is charged with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and unlawful possession of body armor.

Police are encouraging other potential victims to come forward by calling the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

