Landlord charged after allegedly assaulting tenant in Grey Highlands, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A landlord has been charged with assault following an incident that took place with his tenant on Friday afternoon at a Main Street West residence in Markdale, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to police, there was a heated argument between a landlord and tenant that escalated to the landlord physically pushing the tenant’s arm and knocking their cellphone to the ground.

The landlord, a 59-year-old man from Grey Highlands, Ont., was subsequently charged with assault.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.