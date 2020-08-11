Menu

Crime

Landlord charged after allegedly assaulting tenant in Grey Highlands, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 1:50 pm
Police say the act took place at a home on Helen Boulevard in Simcoe just before 5 p.m. last Friday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A landlord has been charged with assault following an incident that took place with his tenant on Friday afternoon at a Main Street West residence in Markdale, Grey Bruce OPP say.

According to police, there was a heated argument between a landlord and tenant that escalated to the landlord physically pushing the tenant’s arm and knocking their cellphone to the ground.

Read more: Man arrested after attacking group at Meaford, Ont., cottage following July 4 fireworks, OPP say

The landlord, a 59-year-old man from Grey Highlands, Ont., was subsequently charged with assault.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, officers say.

Read more: Meaford, Ont., woman charged after assaulting neighbour with grass trimmer, OPP say

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Owen Sound court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

