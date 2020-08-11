2 taken to hospital after collision at Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The intersection of Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive in Regina has reopened after being temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving injuries Tuesday morning.

A collision is blocking the northbound lane of Broad St. at Saskatchewan Dr. Find an alternative route on your way to work this morning! #yqrtraffic @GlobalRegina pic.twitter.com/SiDQdvRqLm — Kayleen Sawatzky (@SawatzkyKayleen) August 11, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Regina police confirmed to Global News that two people were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing, police say. Traffic will be restricted throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

3:50 SGI on distracted driving SGI on distracted driving