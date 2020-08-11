Menu

Canada

2 taken to hospital after collision at Saskatchewan Drive and Broad Street in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Traffic will be restricted at the intersection until the investigation is complete and roadway is cleared.
Traffic will be restricted at the intersection until the investigation is complete and roadway is cleared. Kayleen Sawatzky / Global News

The intersection of Broad Street and Saskatchewan Drive in Regina has reopened after being temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle collision involving injuries Tuesday morning.

Regina police confirmed to Global News that two people were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Read more: Man faces life-threatening injuries following crash on Ring Road: Regina police

An investigation is ongoing, police say. Traffic will be restricted throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

SGI on distracted driving
