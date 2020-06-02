Man faces life-threatening injuries following crash on Ring Road: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service said a man is in hospital facing life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Ring Road near Albert Street North at about 3:30 p.m.

Police said initial information indicated a truck sped off the on-ramp, flipped and rolled into a grassy area.

When officers arrived, police say several people were gathered around the 27-year-old driver after he was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said EMS and firefighters also attended the scene, and that the man was taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway was closed while a collision reconstructionist and other traffic members gathered evidence, police said.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:29 Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths Regina Beach residents say lack of public washrooms leading to ‘human waste’ along walking paths