Man faces life-threatening injuries following crash on Ring Road: Regina police

The Regina Police Service said a man is in hospital facing life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
The crash happened on Ring Road near Albert Street North at about 3:30 p.m.
Police said initial information indicated a truck sped off the on-ramp, flipped and rolled into a grassy area.
When officers arrived, police say several people were gathered around the 27-year-old driver after he was ejected from the vehicle.
Police said EMS and firefighters also attended the scene, and that the man was taken to hospital.
The roadway was closed while a collision reconstructionist and other traffic members gathered evidence, police said.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
