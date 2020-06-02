Menu

Canada

Man faces life-threatening injuries following crash on Ring Road: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 7:02 pm
A man, 27, is in hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, following a crash on Ring Road in Regina on Monday. . Courtesy / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service said a man is in hospital facing life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Ring Road near Albert Street North at about 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina motorcycle crash victim remembered for his kindness, willingness to give back

Police said initial information indicated a truck sped off the on-ramp, flipped and rolled into a grassy area.

When officers arrived, police say several people were gathered around the 27-year-old driver after he was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said EMS and firefighters also attended the scene, and that the man was taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Single-motorcycle crash in south Regina leaves 1 dead: police

Story continues below advertisement

The roadway was closed while a collision reconstructionist and other traffic members gathered evidence, police said.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

