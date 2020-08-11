Man charged with armed assault after incident at Sandbanks Provincial Park

OPP were called to Sandbanks Provincial Park on Monday following an alleged armed assault.
Police say provincial park wardens called OPP due to an altercation at the park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
When OPP arrived, they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Burris of Belleville.
Trending Stories
Burris was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats.
He was released from custody on a promise to appear at a Picton court on Oct. 7
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments