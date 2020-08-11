Man charged with armed assault after incident at Sandbanks Provincial Park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP were called to Sandbanks Provincial Park on Monday following an alleged armed assault.

Police say provincial park wardens called OPP due to an altercation at the park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

When OPP arrived, they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Burris of Belleville.

Burris was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear at a Picton court on Oct. 7

Story continues below advertisement