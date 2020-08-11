Menu

Crime

Man charged with armed assault after incident at Sandbanks Provincial Park

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 12:36 pm
OPP were called to Sandbanks Provincial Park for an alleged armed assault on Monday.
OPP were called to Sandbanks Provincial Park for an alleged armed assault on Monday. Global News

OPP were called to Sandbanks Provincial Park on Monday following an alleged armed assault.

Police say provincial park wardens called OPP due to an altercation at the park around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Read more: Prince Edward County mayor asks day-trippers to stay away for August long weekend

When OPP arrived, they arrested 38-year-old Shawn Burris of Belleville.

Burris was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was released from custody on a promise to appear at a Picton court on Oct. 7

