Havelock house fire being investigated as arson: Peterborough County OPP

A weekend house fire in Havelock is being treated as a case of arson.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 3 a.m. Sunday officers and firefighters were called to a structure fire at 20 William St. in the village of Havelock, east of Peterborough.

OPP say the Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Fire Department advised that a residence was engulfed in flames and there was concern the fire could spread to other nearby residences.

OPP say officers attended the scene and were advised by firefighters that the fire is being investigated as an arson.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted and attended the scene, OPP said.

#PtboOPP are investigating a suspicious fire here at a home on William Street in Havelock. OPP say fire crews responded around 3:00 a.m. Sunda morning. A neighbour told me a couple who lives at the home was away when the fire broke out #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/yRKNW9Djld — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 11, 2020

A second residence sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported, OPP stated Tuesday morning.

Neighbour Rose Ann Kelly says her husband saw a fire coming out through the roof and they called 911. She said occupants in the home were away at the time.

“He heard a bang noise and looked out the window and it was in a ball of fire,” she told Global News Peterborough.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Sharon Parker, a mother of three, according to her daughter Krystal Brunette who said the house was a second home for Parker’s grandchildren.

“There is nothing left, but memories,” said Brunette. “My mother is a quiet individual, but she is the most loving, supportive, understanding person I have ever met. I am trying to support her as much, as she has always been there for us at this time.”

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspects in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or submit a tip online via Crime Stoppers.

