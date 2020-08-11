Coronavirus: Quebec sees loss of 450,000 jobs in 4-month period compared to last year

Quebec lost approximately 450,000 jobs in about four months from March to June compared to the same period in 2019 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institut de la statistique du Québec said this is a drop of about 10 per cent in the total volume of employment, which amounted, on average from March to June of last year, to about 4.33 million jobs.

From March to June 2020, just over 365,000 jobs were lost in the service industry. The institute estimates that the accommodation and food services industry has seen a decline of nearly 100,000 jobs, while in wholesale and retail trade, the loss of jobs would be around 75,000.

The manufacturing industry is estimated to have suffered a loss of nearly 50,000 jobs.

The institute’s findings, based on data from Statistics Canada’s Labor Force Survey, indicate more women seem to have lost jobs than men during the COVID-19 crisis compared to the same period last year. Compared to 2019, there were 238,100 job losses for women and 209,100 jobs lost for men.

Young people aged 15 to 24 were proportionally more affected than other age groups. There was a nearly 25 per cent drop in their employment, or a loss of 132,300 jobs, from March to June.

Last week, Statistics Canada indicated that in Quebec, employment increased by 2.4 per cent last month — an increase on top of those observed during the previous two months and which brought employment to 94.4 per cent of its level observed before the coronavirus crisis.