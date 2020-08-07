Menu

Economy

Statistics Canada to release July job numbers, more growth expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2020 7:35 am
Statistics Canada will report this morning how the country’s labour market performed in July as more parts of the economy were allowed to reopen amid coronavirus.

Canada clawed back 289,600 jobs in May as restrictions eased and gained 953,000 more in June.

The pace of gains was expected to continue in July, but at a slower clip than the bounce back in June.

The average economist estimate from financial markets data firm Refinitiv is for a gain of 400,000 jobs in July and an unemployment rate of 11 per cent.

The unemployment rate in June was 12.3 per cent — a decline from May’s record high of 13.7 per cent.

The country has recouped less than half of the approximately three million jobs lost in March and April.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
