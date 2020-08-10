Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 2018 death of Clarington man

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 10:55 pm
Durham police search for suspects in shooting death of 29-year-old Cody James
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 11, 2018): The investigation continues into Durham region's ninth homicide of the year, which has shaken many people in the rural community north of Hampton where it happened. Jasmine Pazzano reports.

Durham Regional Police say a 19-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Clarington in 2018 and another suspect is wanted.

It was on the afternoon of Sept. 10 when police were called to a home on Old Scugog Road north of Hampton in the area of Durham Road 57 and Highway 407.

The victim, previously identified as Cody James, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Read more: Police search for suspects in 29-year-old Clarington man’s shooting death

In an update released Monday evening, police said a 19-year-old Toronto man was arrested and charged earlier in the day. Since he was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, he can’t be identified due to provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said a second male suspect is wanted in connection with the death of James, releasing a brief video of the suspect exiting a black minivan.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or ext. 5247.

CrimeDurham Regional PoliceCody JamesCody James deathCody James HamptonCody James homicideCody James murder
