Police search for suspects in 29-year-old Clarington man’s shooting death

As forensic investigators continue to look into the details of Monday’s shooting north of Hampton, Ont., bright yellow police tape cordons off the home that’s at the centre of Durham police’s latest homicide investigation.

Officers have identified the man who was shot within the Old Scugog Road home as Cody James. They were called to the home Monday afternoon.

Police now believe the shooting was not a random incident. They have made no arrests in the case and are now looking for two male suspects in connection with James’ death.

“When we arrived on scene,” Const. George Tudos of Durham police says, “we did locate the 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and then pronounced dead.”

Two nearby public schools — MJ Hobbs Senior Public School as well as Hampton Junior Public School — were placed in hold-and-secure for part of Monday’s investigation. The shooting has shaken many people in the quiet Clarington, Ont., community, including Nicole Murphy, whose office is a five-minute drive from where the shooting happened.

“When I heard about it, I was scared a little bit,” she said.

“Usually, you don’t hear about this stuff in more rural areas,” said Saskia Mattern, who also works in the area. “It’s traditionally… a little closer to downtown.”

One of the victim’s neighbours, who does not want to be identified, says James was a tenant who lived in the home’s back apartment with his girlfriend for several years. He describes them as a young couple who kept to themselves.

James’ death marks the region’s ninth homicide of the year.

Durham police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting, or has other information about this case, to contact Det. Dorego or Det. Const. Firth of the Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319/5316.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca, and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.