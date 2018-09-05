Durham police search for missing Oshawa mother and daughter
Durham police are working with other police to locate a missing Oshawa mother and her daughter.
Police say Stephanie Gauvin, 34, and her daughter Kiyra, 11, left their Phillip Murray Avenue home in Oshawa on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at around 6 a.m. They also brought along the family dog Molly, a dachshund.
Their vehicle was found abandoned near South Frontenac, Ont., that night.
“Around 8 p.m., Kiyra called her father from a payphone in Kingston, Ont., wanting to come home,” police stated.
Police said Gauvin does not have a driver’s licence or access to money and requires medication. It’s believed they may be heading to Montreal as Gauvin is a Quebec native.
Gauvin is described as five-foot-four, 123 pounds with brown eyes and straight brown hair.
Kiyra is five-feet tall, 90 pounds and has blond hair with a pink stripe.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham region, call the DRPS at 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigator is Det. Sitaram at ext. 2741.
Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.
