Durham police search for missing Oshawa mother and daughter

Durham police are working with other police to locate a missing Oshawa mother and her daughter.

Police say Stephanie Gauvin, 34, and her daughter Kiyra, 11, left their Phillip Murray Avenue home in Oshawa on Tuesday, Sept. 4 at around 6 a.m. They also brought along the family dog Molly, a dachshund.

Their vehicle was found abandoned near South Frontenac, Ont., that night.

“Around 8 p.m., Kiyra called her father from a payphone in Kingston, Ont., wanting to come home,” police stated.

The DRPS is working with other police services in an attempt to locate an Oshawa mother and daughter, who left home early Tuesday morning. https://t.co/9UYqDleMXP pic.twitter.com/zhbT5TBOWB — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) September 5, 2018

Police said Gauvin does not have a driver’s licence or access to money and requires medication. It’s believed they may be heading to Montreal as Gauvin is a Quebec native.

Gauvin is described as five-foot-four, 123 pounds with brown eyes and straight brown hair.

Kiyra is five-feet tall, 90 pounds and has blond hair with a pink stripe.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham region, call the DRPS at 1-888-579-1520. The lead investigator is Det. Sitaram at ext. 2741.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.

