August 27, 2018 5:17 pm

Police seeking second suspect in Whitby home invasion

By Staff The Canadian Press

WHITBY, Ont. — A 26-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after an alleged home invasion in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police say the incident took place on Sunday afternoon at the home of an elderly man.

They allege two men entered the home and demanded money from the elderly man before locking him in the basement and fleeing the scene.

Police say officers stopped the vehicle the suspects were driving and arrested the Ottawa resident while another man ran away.

The Ottawa man is facing three charges including forcible confinement and robbery.

Police say they’re still searching for the second suspect.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

