Okanagan weather: seasonal temperatures return

A mix of sun and cloud kicked off the second week of August in the Okanagan with temperatures starting out the day around 10 C before heading toward the 30s in the afternoon.

A few clouds pass through Monday night with midday sunny breaks possible on Tuesday before a disturbance brings a deck of clouds in during the afternoon.

Clouds return to the Okanagan later in the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury should make it up to around 27 C late Tuesday before falling slightly to around 24 C behind a cold front by Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Mostly sunny skies and mid-20 afternoon highs stick around Thursday with a few more clouds arriving on Friday.

Hotter weather rolls in for the weekend with daytime highs in the upper 20s Saturday and possibly pushing into the 30s on Sunday as mostly sunny skies prevail.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

