Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Quebec man charged after report passenger displayed firearm on Hwy. 401: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 1:35 pm
OPP charged a Quebec teen after reports a passenger in a vehicle displayed a handgun on Highway 401 in Northumberland County.
OPP charged a Quebec teen after reports a passenger in a vehicle displayed a handgun on Highway 401 in Northumberland County. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man from Quebec was charged following a report a passenger in a vehicle displayed a firearm while travelling on Highway 401 in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of an erratic vehicle travelling east on Hwy. 401 in the Grafton area, east of Cobourg. A motorist advised OPP that a passenger in the vehicle allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Read more: Lindsay man accused of threats with replica handgun, assault, theft at home: police

Northumberland OPP located the suspect vehicle and in coordination with Quinte West OPP, conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on the highway at the border of Northumberland County and Quinte West.

Trending Stories

Four occupants in the vehicle were questioned and police say a search of the vehicle located a black plastic toy gun resembling a semi-automatic pistol.

Story continues below advertisement

Ani Mohammad, 18, Saint Leonard, Que., was arrested and charged with one count of mischief.

He released at the scene and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 9.

Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
GunFirearmNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPHandgunQuinte Westfake gunReplica Firearm
Flyers
More weekly flyers