Quebec man charged after report passenger displayed firearm on Hwy. 401: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Quebec was charged following a report a passenger in a vehicle displayed a firearm while travelling on Highway 401 in Northumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4:10 p.m., officers received a report of an erratic vehicle travelling east on Hwy. 401 in the Grafton area, east of Cobourg. A motorist advised OPP that a passenger in the vehicle allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Northumberland OPP located the suspect vehicle and in coordination with Quinte West OPP, conducted a high-risk vehicle stop on the highway at the border of Northumberland County and Quinte West.

Four occupants in the vehicle were questioned and police say a search of the vehicle located a black plastic toy gun resembling a semi-automatic pistol.

Story continues below advertisement

Ani Mohammad, 18, Saint Leonard, Que., was arrested and charged with one count of mischief.

He released at the scene and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 9.

0:34 Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop Port Hope police seize gun, drugs and cash following vehicle stop