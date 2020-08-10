Lindsay man accused of threats with replica handgun, assault, theft at home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapon and other charges involving a replica handgun early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Kent Street East residence.

It’s alleged that during a dispute a man visiting the home produced a replica firearm from a backpack and threatened to shoot the homeowner.

The suspect fled the residence but allegedly broke into another nearby home, waking a sleeping occupant. The suspect allegedly assaulted the occupant, stole property and fled again on foot.

Police located the suspect allegedly hiding in a nearby backyard and he was arrested following a short foot chase.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay, was charged with:

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence

Assault

Theft under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Mischief to property

Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

Police believe the accused may have discarded some reported stolen property in the area of Simcoe Street, between Kent Street East and Russell Street. Police advise to contact them at 705-324-5252 if a homeowner discovers suspicious property around their residence.

