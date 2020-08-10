Menu

Crime

Lindsay man accused of threats with replica handgun, assault, theft at home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 12:59 pm
A Lindsay man faces multiple charges following an incident involving a replica handgun.
A Lindsay man faces multiple charges following an incident involving a replica handgun. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapon and other charges involving a replica handgun early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at a Kent Street East residence.

It’s alleged that during a dispute a man visiting the home produced a replica firearm from a backpack and threatened to shoot the homeowner.

Read more: Mother of Omemee, Ont., shooting victim makes public plea for answers

The suspect fled the residence but allegedly broke into another nearby home, waking a sleeping occupant. The suspect allegedly assaulted the occupant, stole property and fled again on foot.

Police located the suspect allegedly hiding in a nearby backyard and he was arrested following a short foot chase.

Nathan Ian Richards, 20, of Lindsay, was charged with:

  • Uttering threats to cause bodily harm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • Assault
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
  • Mischief to property
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

Police believe the accused may have discarded some reported stolen property in the area of Simcoe Street, between Kent Street East and Russell Street. Police advise to contact them at 705-324-5252 if a homeowner discovers suspicious property around their residence.

CrimeCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayHandgunKawartha Lakes Police ServiceReplica Handgun
