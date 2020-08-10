Menu

Crime

Seaforth, Ont. man killed in single-vehicle rollover: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 10, 2020 11:42 am
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign.
An Ontario Provincial Police detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Huron County OPP say a 67-year-old Seaforth man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Central Huron over the weekend.

Police say they were contacted by family members who were concerned when the man did not return from working late in the fields.

Read more: Central Huron resident charged after allegedly lying to OPP about stolen vehicle

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police located his vehicle, turned upside down and partially submerged in a creek on Bandon Line.

Police say Huron Emergency Medical Services and Central Huron Fire Department were also called to the scene.

They say life-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Pedestrian seriously injured in Goderich, Ont. after being struck by tanker truck: OPP

The victim has been identified as Clayton Riley, 67, of Seaforth.

Police say officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.

