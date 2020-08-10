Seaforth, Ont. man killed in single-vehicle rollover: police

Huron County OPP say a 67-year-old Seaforth man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Central Huron over the weekend.
Police say they were contacted by family members who were concerned when the man did not return from working late in the fields.
At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police located his vehicle, turned upside down and partially submerged in a creek on Bandon Line.
Trending Stories
Police say Huron Emergency Medical Services and Central Huron Fire Department were also called to the scene.
They say life-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Clayton Riley, 67, of Seaforth.
Police say officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments