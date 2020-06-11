Menu

Pedestrian seriously injured in Goderich, Ont. after being struck by tanker truck: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted June 11, 2020 12:43 pm
Huron OPP at the scene of Hwy. 21 and Blake Street East in Goderich after a pedestrian was struck by a tanker truck, June 11, 2020.
Huron OPP at the scene of Hwy. 21 and Blake Street East in Goderich after a pedestrian was struck by a tanker truck, June 11, 2020. Ontario Provincial Police

Provincial police in Huron County are investigating after a pedestrian in Goderich, Ont., was struck by a tanker truck Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bayfield Road (Hwy. 21) and Blake Street East, police said.

Few details about the incident are known, but police say the tanker truck had been traveling south at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Bayfield Road would remain closed from Bennett Street East and Blake Street East for an undetermined amount of time for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

OPP Collision Ontario Provincial Police Pedestrian Struck Pedestrian Collision Serious Injuries Huron County Highway 21 huron county opp Goderich huron opp vehicle vs pedestrian Bayfield Road blake street east
