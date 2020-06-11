Pedestrian seriously injured in Goderich, Ont. after being struck by tanker truck: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Huron County are investigating after a pedestrian in Goderich, Ont., was struck by a tanker truck Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bayfield Road (Hwy. 21) and Blake Street East, police said.

Few details about the incident are known, but police say the tanker truck had been traveling south at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Bayfield Road would remain closed from Bennett Street East and Blake Street East for an undetermined amount of time for the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).