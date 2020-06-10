Menu

Tornado-like phenomenon spotted near Belmont, Ont., moments before tornado warning issued

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 10:31 pm
Video appears to show tornado touch down near Belmont, Ont.
WATCH: Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell captured video that appears to show a tornado touch down near Belmont, Ont., southeast of London.

A figure shaped like a tornado was caught on camera Wednesday night near Belmont, Ont.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for London and nearby areas just before 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, and announced the warning had ended seven minutes later.

READ MORE: Parts on Ontario hit by intense storms, approximately 54K Hydro One customers without power

Prior to the warning, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell posted a video on Twitter just after 8:30 p.m. of what might have been a tornado on the south side of Belmont.

Belmont and London are approximately 24 km apart.

Peter Kimbell, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says it’s too early to judge whether the tornado-like phenomenon is what it appeared to be, “because they have to be not only rotations on the surface, but there also has to be connections with the cloud aloft.”

In Environment Canada’s initial tornado warning, it stated a tornado just southeast of Dorchester might have reached the Ingersoll area by 9:15 p.m.

Meteorologists also warned of damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning has also ended for London and area. The warning was issued at 6:20 p.m. and ended at 9:21 p.m.

Meteorologists said a line of severe thunderstorms extending from near Grand Bend to the Windsor area was moving east and predicted it would reach the London, St. Thomas and Woodstock areas near 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They said wind gusts of up to 110 km/h and torrential downpours were possible, along with nickel-size hail.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for London, Ont., and surrounding area

Environment Canada is forecasting showers with thunderstorms ending after midnight Wednesday, with conditions then turning cloudy.

Thursday is forecast to be a cloudy day with a high of 22 C and a low of 13 C.

A heat warning was also in effect for much of southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon.

