Central Huron resident charged after allegedly lying to OPP about stolen vehicle

A Central Huron man is facing charges after Huron County OPP say the man lied about his vehicle being stolen and misled police in an investigation.

On July 1, at approximately 6:06 a.m., Huron County OPP say officers received a call about a pickup truck that had been reported stolen while the driver was inside a convenience store.

Police say an investigation led officers to Wildlife Line near Hydro Line Road, where they recovered the vehicle, which had reportedly been disabled in a ditch.

Following the discovery, police say that with the help of canine investigators and the West Region emergency response team, they determined the vehicle was not stolen and had instead been abandoned by the owner after a collision.

A 24-year-old Central Huron man is now facing charges of public mischief, failure to remain and failure to report a crash.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Goderich, Ont., on Sept. 7.