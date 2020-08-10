3 arrested after OPP seize $3.9M worth of cannabis at grow-ops in Cramahe Township

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested after OPP officers seized more than 3,440 marijuana plants from two rural properties in Cramahe Township last week.

On Thursday OPP officers executed two Cannabis Search Act Warrants at two adjoining rural properties in the township, east of Cobourg.

OPP say they seized $3.9-million worth of drugs including:

3,444 cannabis marijuana plants

41 pounds of processed marijuana

31 pounds of cannabis resin

Police also seized a farm tractor and a cellphone.

Three people were arrested.

Ronald Forget, 51, and Faith Forget, 54, both of Cramahe Township, and Ken Hung Yap, 55, of Scarborough, are each charged with:

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Cultivating more than four cannabis plants

Cultivating cannabis at a place other than a residence

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 14.

OPP say the investigation involved members of the Northumberland/Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP crime units in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Bracebridge, Orillia and Nottawasaga, along with the Central Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Central Region Emergency response teams and canine unit.

