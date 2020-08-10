Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested after OPP seize $3.9M worth of cannabis at grow-ops in Cramahe Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Three people were arrested after OPP seized several thousand marijuana plants at properties in Cramahe Township.
Three people were arrested after OPP seized several thousand marijuana plants at properties in Cramahe Township. Central Region OPP/Twitter

Three people were arrested after OPP officers seized more than 3,440 marijuana plants from two rural properties in Cramahe Township last week.

On Thursday OPP officers executed two Cannabis Search Act Warrants at two adjoining rural properties in the township, east of Cobourg.

Read more: FSD Pharma leaving cannabis for COVID-19, closing medical pot facility in Cobourg, Ont.

OPP say they seized $3.9-million worth of drugs including:

  • 3,444 cannabis marijuana plants
  • 41 pounds of processed marijuana
  • 31 pounds of cannabis resin

Police also seized a farm tractor and a cellphone.

Three people were arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Ronald Forget, 51, and Faith Forget, 54, both of Cramahe Township, and Ken Hung Yap, 55, of Scarborough, are each charged with:

  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Cultivating more than four cannabis plants
  • Cultivating cannabis at a place other than a residence

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 14.

OPP say the investigation involved members of the Northumberland/Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP crime units in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Bracebridge, Orillia and Nottawasaga, along with the Central Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, Central Region Emergency response teams and canine unit.

Seven applications for pot shops in Peterborough area
Seven applications for pot shops in Peterborough area
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MarijuanaCannabisNorthumberland CountyNorthumberland OPPGrow OpCramahe TownshipgrowopCramahe growop
Flyers
More weekly flyers