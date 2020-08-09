Missing man could be linked to human remains in Little Grand Rapids: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Little Grand Rapids RCMP are looking for a missing 27-year-old man from the community.

Lorne Delmar McKay hasn’t been seen by his family since May 29, when it was believed he left the area.

Officers say they’re trying to discover if this investigation is related to the human remains located in the community on June 30, 2020.

McKay is five feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with short black hair, a moustache and brown eyes. Officers say he’s believed to be in Winnipeg.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts to call the Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or put in a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

