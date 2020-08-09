Menu

Crime

Missing man could be linked to human remains in Little Grand Rapids: RCMP

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted August 9, 2020 3:57 pm
Lorne McKay was last seen by his family May 29 when he left the community of Little Grand Rapids. / SUPPLIED.
Little Grand Rapids RCMP are looking for a missing 27-year-old man from the community.

Lorne Delmar McKay hasn’t been seen by his family since May 29, when it was believed he left the area.

Officers say they’re trying to discover if this investigation is related to the human remains located in the community on June 30, 2020.

Read more: Body found in Little Grand Rapids, Man., say RCMP

McKay is five feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with short black hair, a moustache and brown eyes. Officers say he’s believed to be in Winnipeg.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen him or have information on his whereabouts to call the Little Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-397-2249, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or put in a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

