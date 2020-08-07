Tornado touches down in Western Manitoba

Footage captured Friday night shows a tornado touching down in Western Manitoba.
It happened near the Virden area at around 8 p.m., according to several people who were tracking it.
Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm warning for the area earlier in the evening.
There is no word on any injuries or damage at this point but STARS has been called to the area.
Manitoba Hydro is also reporting damage and a few hundred power outages in the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Preparing for tornado season
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments