Tornado touches down in Western Manitoba

Footage captured Friday night shows a tornado touching down in Western Manitoba.

It happened near the Virden area at around 8 p.m., according to several people who were tracking it.

Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm warning for the area earlier in the evening.

August 7, 2020 – 806pm – 7 miles south of Virden MB #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/49H224NXIc — Dustin Freeman (@DusterMB) August 8, 2020

There is no word on any injuries or damage at this point but STARS has been called to the area.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Virden, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 8, 2020

Manitoba Hydro is also reporting damage and a few hundred power outages in the area.

#mboutage VIRDEN – We are responding to damage caused by a tornado in a 20-mile area Scarth to Oaklake. We have lines down and determining if poles are also damaged. We’ll update as more information is known. Thanks for your patience. Be safe. https://t.co/jmLBrSEumJ pic.twitter.com/fkrcfLb8mA — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) August 8, 2020

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

