Tornado touches down in Western Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:16 pm
Western Manitoba tornado
WATCH: Footage of a tornado touching down in Western Manitoba Friday night

Footage captured Friday night shows a tornado touching down in Western Manitoba.

It happened near the Virden area at around 8 p.m., according to several people who were tracking it.

Read more: At least 2 tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Monday: Environment Canada

Environment Canada had issued a thunderstorm warning for the area earlier in the evening.

 

There is no word on any injuries or damage at this point but STARS has been called to the area.

Manitoba Hydro is also reporting damage and a few hundred power outages in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Preparing for tornado season
