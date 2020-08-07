Ontario man in ICE custody dies after contracting coronavirus: family

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old Canadian man who was being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility with nearly 300 coronavirus cases has died.

James Hill, a Richmond Hill, Ont., native, contracted COVID-19 at Farmville Detention Center in Virginia, according to his nephew Douglas Hunt.

He was awaiting deportation to Canada at the time of his death, Hunt said.

There have been 290 coronavirus cases at the Virginia facility as of Wednesday, according to statistics from ICE. A court document seeking relief for the detainees states that the overall population of the detention centre is 350 to 400.

ICE has confirmed a 72-year old Canadian who was in custody died Wednesday night at a hospital in Virginia but has not commented on his cause of death.

“ICE appreciates consideration while details are confirmed and necessary notifications are made. Additional information will be provided as it is available,” a spokesperson said.

Hill, a former family doctor in Shreveport, La., was convicted of a count of health-care fraud and distribution of a controlled substance in 2006 under a plea agreement. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office states Hill wrote bogus prescriptions for Oxycontin in the names of his patients. He originally faced a 114-count indictment.

Hill was released in April but he was then sent to the detention facility, where he pleaded to be sent home due to fears of contracting the virus, according to Hunt.

He was scheduled to return to Canada in early July but was diagnosed with COVID-19 the week prior.

According to a court application seeking release for detainees at Farmville, there is an “active, uncontrollable” outbreak at the Virginia facility.

The petition was filed last month by advocacy groups representing four detainees who are vulnerable to the virus due to age or underlying medical conditions.

“Petitioners seek relief from this court because their detention has become unreasonably prolonged and/or they are at imminent risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19,” the document states.