Ontario reports 88 new coronavirus cases, 5th day in a row with fewer than 100 cases

Ontario reported 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 39,897.

This is the fifth day in a row Ontario has seen case counts under the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,783 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 36,024 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Ottawa and Peel Region, each with 15 new cases, and Toronto with 10 new cases.

Windsor-Essex, which is the only region still in Stage 2 of reopening, reported only four new cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and vented patients all declined. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 7, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,574 people are male — an increase of 35 cases.

21,024 people are female — an increase of 55 cases.

2,369 people are 19 and under — an increase of 14 cases.

12,262 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 38 cases.

11,986 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 24 cases.

7,230 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 12 cases.

6,045 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,346,433 tests so far for the virus. This is up 25,136 tests from the previous day. There are 25,077 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 66 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by five from the previous day), with 28 patients in an intensive care unit (down by one) and 12 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,846 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 22 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 43 active cases among staff.