Canada

Freeland to address Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on Canadian aluminum

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
WATCH LIVE: Freeland to address Trump's decision to slap tariffs on Canadian aluminum

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to address the United States’ decision to reimpose a 10 per cent tariff on some aluminum products imported from Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump made the announcement during an event in Ohio on Thursday, claiming the U.S. aluminum business “was being decimated by Canada.”

“Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual,” Trump told the crowd.

Read more: U.S. to reimpose tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Trump says

A statement released by the White House also cited national security concerns in explaining the Trump administration’s decision to restore the tariffs.

Hours later, Canada vowed to implement retaliatory measures in a statement released by Freeland’s office, which called the renewed tariffs “unwarranted and unacceptable.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Canadian aluminum does not undermine U.S. national security. Canadian aluminum strengthens U.S. national security and has done so for decades through unparalleled cooperation between our two countries,” the statement said.

“Canada intends to swiftly impose dollar-for-dollar countermeasures.”

U.S. to reimpose tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Trump says
A number of industry groups reacted swiftly to Trump’s tariff decision, including the Canadian and U.S. chambers of commerce.

Freeland’s news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

Global News will stream Freeland’s press conference in the player above.

Donald TrumpChrystia Freelandtrump tariffsaluminum tariffsUS tariffsaluminum tarifftariff on Canadian aluminumCanadian aluminum tariffTrump reimposes aluminum tariff
