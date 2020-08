Send this page to someone via email

The United States intends to reimpose a 10 per cent tariff on some Canadian aluminum products, Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

The news came as the U.S. president touted his administration’s “Buy American” policies at a Whirlpool Corp. manufacturing plant in Ohio.

Media reports say the new tariff is expected to go into effect on Thursday or Friday.

More to come

