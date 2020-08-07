Menu

Economy

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Doug Ford slams Trump for imposing aluminum tariffs

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 11:19 am
“Totally unacceptable” Doug Ford blasts Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on Canadian aluminum
WATCH ABOVE: During a news conference on Friday, Premier Doug Ford expressed his disappointment in U.S. President Donald Trump after his decision to re-impose tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products and encouraged retaliatory action. "Who would do this?" Ford said. "In times like this, who tries to go after your closest ally, your closest trading partner, your number one customer in the entire world?"

Ontario Premier Doug Ford slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday after Trump said America would be imposing tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

“I had a good conversation with the deputy prime minister this morning regarding this and I just have to say how disappointed I am with President Trump right now,” Ford said.

“We’re their number one trading partner in the world.”

Read more: Aluminum tariffs example of ‘U.S.-first’ policies ahead of election, expert says

Ford said in the midst of a pandemic, everyone needs to come together and called Trump’s actions “totally unacceptable” and added that we’re now in a “battle.”

“I hear they’re going to do tariffs on our steel industry as well,” Ford added.

On Thursday, Trump announced that America would be imposing a 10 per cent tariff “on imports of non-alloyed unwrought aluminum from Canada.”

“Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual,” Trump said. “I signed it … because the aluminum business was being decimated by Canada … very unfair to our jobs and our great aluminum workers.”

U.S. slaps 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will impose countermeasures including “dollar-for-dollar” retaliatory tariffs.

Ford, meanwhile, encouraged Ontarians to buy Ontario-made products. He has been pushing that message for several weeks and amplified it on Friday following Trump’s announcement.

“We need to start getting our manufacturing folks — the packaging folks — to put the ‘Ontario Made’ logo,” Ford said.

“Go out there and buy Ontario-made products. We’re up against a real battle right now. It’s us versus them. I love the American people, but right now for the president to come and attack us during these times through a pandemic when we need everyone’s support is totally unacceptable. We may be small, but we’re a consumer giant.”

Ford said Ontario alone does $390 billion per year in trading with the U.S.

“We’re supposed to be part of the big family and [Trump] comes and backstabs us like this? Unacceptable,” he said.

“I’m a businessman and I would never go after my number one customer and slap him in the face like President Trump did to the Canadian public and Ontario. We will come back swinging like they’ve never seen before.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushes a children’s backpack through a sanitization machine at Clean Works Corp. in Beamsville, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushes a children’s backpack through a sanitization machine at Clean Works Corp. in Beamsville, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

— With files from Beatrice Britneff

